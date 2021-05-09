Al Khayala Police Station of the Dubai Police carried out 2,298 patrols in different areas of jurisdiction over the past year, which examined 4,580 people and 11,562 vehicles, seized 209 required vehicles, violated 5,146 pedestrians violating the precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus, and released 47 violations. Traffic.

While the Dubai Police General Command launched the initiative “Share with the Horse Police”, to give community members the opportunity to volunteer and participate with the Cavalry Police team, to be part of the process of educating the community about the precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus in various regions in Dubai.

The Director of the Cavalry Police Station, Major General Muhammad Issa Al-Athb, said: “The initiative adopted by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri strengthens community partnership, and contributes to educating community members about precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus, as well as instilling a culture of volunteerism in society, to ensure sustainable development. And to provide a better future for the coming generations. ”

He added that the initiative bears the slogan “Everyone is responsible for everyone” and comes as a continuation of a package of important initiatives launched by the Dubai Police General Command, which allowed the community to participate in it since the start of the pandemic, out of its belief in the societal role, and in an effort to consolidate the concept of social responsibility.

He pointed out that the volunteers’ participation consists in educating the community about the precautionary and preventive measures against the Coronavirus, after they have attended educational lectures that enable them to provide information about the procedures and measures for preventing the virus, and then apply them on the ground in the areas where they will be distributed.

The head of the Dubai Police Volunteer Platform, Captain Eng. Khalifa Muhammad Al-Rum, said: “The volunteers will contribute with Dubai Police personnel to spread awareness in the areas of Al Khawaneej, Al Warqaa, Al Bada, Umm Suqeim, Al Barsha, City Walk, GBR and the Boulevard.”

He continued: “The requirements for participation are that the applicant has the required physical fitness, the availability of the official jockey uniform, the participant’s age is not less than 21 years, and the volunteer’s possession of a certificate that he is free from the Corona virus, and a safety helmet, noting that there will be a supervisor, a deputy supervisor, and an integrated work team that is keen on safety Volunteers are in every jurisdiction, and a police jacket for volunteers, protective equipment, and a paramedic will be provided. ”

Captain Khalifa Al-Rum stated that those wishing to volunteer can enter a link dedicated to the initiative on the Dubai Police website «https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/wps/portal/home/services/individualservices/dpmountedvolunteer?firstView=true», Register their data and ensure that the conditions are met, to participate in the initiative, and follow up on the Dubai Police’s social media accounts to get the latest information and updates about the initiative.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

