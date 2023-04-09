The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to inaugurate the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner, achieved contributions amounting to 514 million dirhams during 15 days from the launch of the campaign.

This generous proceeds came from the donations of 87,000 donors from major shareholders, individuals, companies, and government and private sector institutions.

This great community interaction with the “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign, and the competition to do good, translates the entrenchment of the culture of giving rooted in UAE society, and represents a continuation of a long Emirati march in sustainable humanitarian work.

The Secretary-General of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, confirmed that the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which aims to provide a sustainable food safety net for the less fortunate around the world, translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Alleviating human suffering anywhere, consolidating the sustainability of giving, and expanding the scope of humanitarian and charitable work.

He said: «The wide participation in the campaign and the arrival of donations to 514 million dirhams from 87 thousand donors within 15 days of its launch confirms the commitment of the UAE community to the values ​​of goodness, giving and human solidarity. This community interaction confirms that giving is an integral part of our society’s authentic culture.”

The campaign to stop one billion meals completes the successes of the food-feeding campaigns that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the previous three years, starting with the campaign of 10 million meals that was launched in Ramadan 2020 as the first and largest solidarity community movement to provide food support for those affected within the country from the repercussions. The crisis of the emerging Corona virus (Covid-19), passing through the campaign of 100 million meals that was launched in Ramadan 2021 as the largest regional campaign to provide food support to the needy in 20 countries in the Arab region and the continents of Africa and Asia, and ending with the campaign of one billion meals that was launched in Ramadan 2022 as the largest campaign of Type it regionally with the aim of providing one billion meals in 50 countries, which enhances the qualitative contribution of the UAE to the global effort to eradicate hunger.

The launch of the largest endowment fund to feed food sustainably in Ramadan reflects the UAE’s long-term vision for charitable and relief work, as the fund achieves its humanitarian philosophy in the sustainability of giving and establishes a new concept of charitable work based on sustainability and its human purpose. It also expresses a deep Emirati understanding of the needs of the less fortunate groups in the world, and their need for a sense of safety and human dignity.

The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign continues to receive contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals through five main channels: Contributors participating in the campaign by bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802 in Emirates NBD Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign also provides an option to donate via text messages if you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative. Through a monthly subscription, where a text message with the word “meal” or “Meal” can be sent to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat from &e” network. Those wishing can also contribute to the “stop a billion meals” campaign. Participation through the “DubaiNow” application under the “Donations” category.

The “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various communities in all difficult humanitarian circumstances, and to the most needy groups, as a support and aid for all, as it translates the values ​​of giving established by the people of the Emirates, and its relentless endeavor to relieve the hungry and feed food with the contribution of the people of the Emirates. Benevolence, people with white hands, and pioneers of humanitarian and social work, which is in line with the UAE’s strategy to adopt a solid humanitarian approach, and charitable and humanitarian work is a cornerstone and an authentic and steadfast approach to it.

The campaign is in line with the vision of the UAE, which aims to institutionalize and sustain charitable work, for the benefit of the less fortunate communities around the world. The Endowment Fund for Feeding Food presents an Emirati open invitation to the world in order to unite efforts to achieve food security for the less fortunate segments, as it is the key to social stability in all countries.

The “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign is considered a quantum leap in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, due to its adoption of the principle of organized teamwork and long-term planning, and the sustainability of the benefit to the beneficiaries, in line with the Emirati philosophy in management.

