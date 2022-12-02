Fifty-one years and the UAE has been advancing in the path of glory, and illuminating the paths of life, past, present and future. As if the light that shines in the towers of darkness. As if it is a planet among the spaces of the planets. As if it were a prophecy of peace, civilization and love. When the Emirates gathered and united in one bosom, it was as if the mother embraced her twins and surrounded them with constant care. Until it became a home of reassurance for everyone whom God bestowed with its wide bosom. The Emirates are like lightnings that reveal the secrets of darkness and illuminate life in order to ascend to the runways of civilization and to discover ways of development, through the present time to the extended time. The Emirates is a continuous approach to ascend from this planet until the discovery of space planets with the awareness of its enlightened rulers with the vigilance of their minds, their knowledge and the goodness of their hearts, and their highness of presence on this blessed land.

The Fifty-first Union Day is a feast for everyone who lived on this earth and came to it reassured of the blessing of his life and his right in every path of his life. Because the UAE is always overflowing with love, tranquility and peace, and opens the windows of the closed with the means of science, creativity and innovation, for everyone who yearns to advance himself and his mind. The UAE is teeming with schools, universities, and training and experimentation centers. Since the rise of the UAE with the blessings and wisdom of its rulers, it has become a beacon of knowledge and knowledge. Its banner has been waving over the years with the peace, love and appreciation that every human being longs for. On this blessed land and its dazzling glory, which was planned and created by the hand of the wise and generous founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who raised the Emirates high and surrounded it with love, happiness and peace.

O my beloved Emirates, the home of my soul, my presence, and my poetry, in what language do I describe you or express you and my joy on your feast, with poetry, narration, or the beats of my heart, and you are the one who formulated the most beautiful and finest languages ​​of love and peace, and spread your light to illuminate the world, the universe, and the homelands. You are the one who scattered giving, generosity, and safety in every part of this land that contained peoples shaken by storms and crushed their dreams with the lust of darkness. You, O Emirates, who when I uttered your name to a passenger while I was traveling on the plane, his face lit up with longing and longing for the blessing of your visions and dwelling in your spaciousness, which expanded to embrace the oppressed, the deprived, and the lost in the roads of life. This is your name, which, if you speak it, the hearts of love sing with melodies of longing on the strings of dreams, and wishes sway in a dance, and sing: Emirates .. Emirates .. Emirates!