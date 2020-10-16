Danish supermodel Helena Christensen shared a photo in a bathing suit and delighted fans. The frame appeared on her page in Instagram…

51-year-old celebrity starred in a white one-piece swimsuit against the backdrop of nature. The hair of the celebrity is gathered in a ponytail, and the image is complemented by a golden bracelet. The series also featured pictures taken on the grounds of her home. “Illuminated,” she signed the post, which got 18 thousand likes.

Fans admired the supermodel’s appearance and appreciated the rest of the shots. “You are so perfect that I don’t even understand how it is genetically possible”, “My favorite model on the planet”, “Always stunning! I like these shots “,” I bow to you! Today in a photography class at school, I used your footage to show my favorite type of work, “Your home is heaven on earth,” they commented.

Earlier, the figure of 51-year-old Helena Christensen in the photo in a translucent bodysuit surprised fans. On the video published on her social networks, photos of the fashion model are replaced one after another. She was captured in a black lace bodysuit made of translucent fabric through which her breasts show through.