51-year-old supermodel Heidi Klum was photographed topless on vacation in Italy

German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum was caught by the paparazzi with her breasts naked while on vacation in Italy. Publishes the corresponding pictures Daily Mail.

The 51-year-old model was snapped topless as she sat on a sun lounger holding a yellow knitted tunic. In the posted frames, the star appeared in black low-slung swimming trunks with a floral print. At the same time, she showed off her figure with six-pack abs.

Related materials:

The star put on sunglasses, a bracelet and massive earrings, let her hair down and refused to wear makeup on her face.

Earlier in June, Heidi Klum showed off her figure in revealing lingerie. The model shot on the sofa, kneeling in a white bra and panties, decorated with lace and translucent inserts.