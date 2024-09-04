51-year-old supermodel Heidi Klum appeared in public in a dress with a deep neckline

German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum appeared in public in a revealing outfit and attracted the attention of photographers. The corresponding photos are published by the publication Daily Mail.

The 51-year-old model attended the broadcast of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, USA. The celebrity chose a tight gray dress with a deep V-neck and satin pointed shoes for the event. However, the posted shots show that the celebrity is not wearing a bra.

Make-up artists did smoky eyes for the wife of Tokio Hotel member Tom Kaulitz. Stylists, in turn, let her hair down and styled it into light curls.

It was previously reported that Heidi Klum wore a revealing outfit in honor of her husband’s 35th birthday.