Paparazzi captured German supermodel, actress and TV presenter Heidi Klum topless on a beach holiday. The corresponding photos are published by the publication Daily Mail.

The 51-year-old model was spotted in Saint Barthelemy, Caribbean Sea. Thus, in the posted shots, the celebrity appeared in only brown bikini bottoms, decorated with thin ties at the waist. Street photographers captured the star without makeup and with loose hair.

It was previously reported that Heidi Klum had taken a nude photo. The supermodel posed by the pool, completely refusing to wear any clothes or underwear.