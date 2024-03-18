Actress Gwyneth Paltrow posed on vacation in a black bikini and without makeup

American actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow posed on vacation in a revealing outfit and without makeup. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram story. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the photo posted, the 51-year-old Iron Man star appeared lying on a white pillow with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The celebrity tried on a black bikini, consisting of a bra with thin straps and swimming trunks.

In addition, she wore leopard print sunglasses and refused to wear makeup, showing off an even skin tone without visible facial wrinkles. In addition, Paltrow wore her long blonde hair down.

Earlier in May, Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her figure in a miniskirt. The Iron Man star shared a series of pictures in which she tried on several outfits.