In the club of the greats

In Mexico Max Verstappen he continued to update his incredible record book. The Dutchman won his 16th win of the season – an absolute record that surpasses the one he himself set in 2022 – and the 51st career success. In this case the Red Bull representative has reached the great Alain Prost fourth on the all-time list. Higher than them are only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Prost, from the columns of the French newspaper The Teamwanted to ‘welcome’ the current reigning champion to the club of those drivers who have been capable of winning more than 50 Grands Prix in F1.

That broken record

“There are only five people with at least that number of wins. Five in the entire history of Formula 1 – recalled the former Transalpine driver, who won four world titles in his career and was vice world champion four times – I’m not ashamed to say that I’m proud to be on that list. My story is over, but it was beautiful, and Max’s story is being written now and is just as beautiful, in its own way“. Few remember it now, but from September 1987 to August 2001 Prost was for F1 what Lewis Hamilton is now: the record holder for the greatest number of GPs won in his career.

With a burst of sincerity, the Professor also admitted that, when the record passed into the hands of Michael Schuamcher, it was not an easy handover to digest: “For Max, reaching 51 victories is just a number. I was the first and I knew that record would be broken. This is always the most painful aspect. But I already predicted it at the time, I was able to prepare. Michael won everything. Fangio’s record of five titles meant nothing to me. But losing the winning record hurt a little. I didn’t cry about it, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel anything that day. Now it doesn’t matter to me: if you are no longer first, it doesn’t matter if you are second, third or fourth“.

Handover

Prost is also ready for celebrate Verstappen personally in the grand finale in Abu Dhabi, when he should attend the race weekend and meet the three-time world champion: “I will tell him that he has already joined a very exclusive club and that this is already an achievement – declared Prost – and I will also tell him that he is a rider that I appreciate for his determination and talent. And finally, I will tell him that I am not jealous or sad for having been beaten by an athlete like him“.