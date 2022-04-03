The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that 51 vehicles have been impounded due to noise and disturbance during the past year, pointing out the need for drivers, especially young people, to abide by traffic and traffic laws, be positive and respect road users in order to preserve the safety of all.

The Traffic Department warned against driving recklessly and recklessly on the roads, and demanded to stay away from causing noise and disturbance as a result of dangerous races and parades, and to brag about driving and drifting on the roads, photographing dangerous and reckless traffic scenes and publishing them on social media to attract the largest number of followers, stressing that these will be Subject to arrest, legal accountability, and the application of deterrent legal penalties in this regard, as well as the seizure of their vehicles.

She explained that she will not tolerate the perpetrators of traffic violations and deter the reckless traffic rules in order to preserve their safety and the safety of road users, noting that Article No. (1) of the Traffic and Traffic Law regarding the rules and procedures for traffic control and the schedule of violations stipulates that the second paragraph states that driving a vehicle in a manner that will Inflicting damages to public or private facilities, the perpetrator shall be punished with a fine of 2000 dirhams, 23 traffic points, and the vehicle is impounded for 60 days, in order to control road security, by imposing the authority of the law.

The Traffic and Patrols Department called on members of society to preserve lives and property, abide by the laws of traffic and traffic on the roads, and not to expose others to traffic accidents and the resulting fatal injuries, psychological, physical and societal damage, and the destruction and distortion of public property on the roads. Reducing traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and severe injuries.



