Research shows that 19% believe that the former president should be tried and arrested for the extremist acts in Brasília

Ipec survey carried out from March 2nd to 6th shows that 51% of the Brazilian population considers that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is not to blame for the 8th of January. Another 19% believe that the former chief executive should be tried and arrested for the extremist acts carried out in Brasília.

According to the survey, 22% think that Bolsonaro should be judged for his actions and that he should lose the right to run for public office in the future. Those who do not know or did not answer correspond to 8%.

The highest percentage of people who think Bolsonaro is not to blame for the acts of January 8 is concentrated in the North and Midwest (59%) and in the South (58%). On the other hand, Northeasterners (26%) are the ones who most believe that the former president should be arrested.



Ipec interviewed, in person, 2,000 people over the age of 16 in 128 Brazilian cities. The survey was conducted from March 2nd to 6th. The maximum estimated margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points for a 95% confidence level. Here’s the full of the survey (454 KB).

Ipec (Intelligence, Research and Consulting) is a research company led by members of the board of the former Ibope, a company in the same field that carried out opinion, policy and market surveys and ended its activities in 2021, after 79 years of history.

Lula’s rating

Research indicates that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) began his term with a better approval rating than his predecessor, Bolsonaro. However, the Chief Executive has a worse assessment than that recorded in the first months of his two previous terms.

According to the survey, 41% of those interviewed said they considered the Lula government as good or excellent. Already 24% said that the management of the PT is bad or terrible. Another 30% classified the government as regular.

Invasion of the Three Powers

At around 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023, right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF. They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).