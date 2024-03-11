Young people who end up in a special department of closed youth care live there in extreme isolation. On average, they spend more than twenty hours a day alone in the Very Intensive Short-term Observation and Stabilization (Zikos) department. This is evident from a report drawn up by Jason Bhugwandass, who ended up in youth care as a child from a problem family and now works as an expert by experience for other young people.

