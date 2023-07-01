“The accident occurred at a busy intersection on the expressway between the cities of Kericho and Nakuru,” police official Geoffrey Mike told AFP.
The security source added: “30 people were seriously injured and taken to different hospitals.”
How did the tragedy happen?
- The accident occurred on a highway linking the cities of Kericho and Nakuru in the west of the country, which is witnessing very active traffic.
- Tom Mboya Odero, the local police chief in the Rift Valley region, said the driver of the truck bound for Korecho “lost control and hit eight vehicles, several motorcycles and people who were on the side of the road.”
- Doctor Collins Kipcoch at Kericho Main Hospital said 45 bodies had been taken to this hospital, while others had been transferred to other institutions.
- The Kenya Red Cross, which sent ambulances and paramedics to the scene, said heavy rains were hampering rescue operations.
- Several television stations reported footage of severely damaged cars.
- “The truck was going really fast and its driver was honking the horn,” said Maureen Jepkich, who witnessed the accident. “He tried to avoid several cars before he ended up in the market.”
- She continued, “I heard people saying that there was a defect in the truck’s brakes, but I don’t know if that is true.”
- The National Transport and Safety Authority reports that 4,690 people were killed in traffic accidents last year in Kenya.
- Roads in Africa are prone to accidents, and a collision between a bus and a truck killed 20 people in January in Senegal, a week after 40 were killed in another accident.
