“The accident occurred at a busy intersection on the expressway between the cities of Kericho and Nakuru,” police official Geoffrey Mike told AFP.

The security source added: “30 people were seriously injured and taken to different hospitals.”

How did the tragedy happen?

The accident occurred on a highway linking the cities of Kericho and Nakuru in the west of the country, which is witnessing very active traffic.

Tom Mboya Odero, the local police chief in the Rift Valley region, said the driver of the truck bound for Korecho “lost control and hit eight vehicles, several motorcycles and people who were on the side of the road.”

Doctor Collins Kipcoch at Kericho Main Hospital said 45 bodies had been taken to this hospital, while others had been transferred to other institutions.