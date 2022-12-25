A freight train carrying ammonia gas derailed in southeastern Serbia on Sunday evening. The accident leaked an unknown amount of ammonia, causing health problems for at least 51 people. They complained of nausea and were treated for symptoms of poisoning.

According to the mayor of the Serbian town of Pirot, where the accident took place, 7 of the 51 victims were taken to a hospital in Nis. That’s the nearest big city. The train was carrying toxic substances from neighboring Bulgaria. There were no other casualties in the derailment.

Ammonia is a poisonous gas. “A large amount was released into the atmosphere,” the Serbian interior ministry said in a statement. A state of emergency was then declared in the affected part of Pirot, which has 60,000 inhabitants. Authorities called on people not to leave their homes.

The gas leak caused a cloud to form over the city, severely limiting visibility on the road. As a result, several cars crashed on the main road to Bulgaria. Traffic was extra busy because of the Christmas holidays.



