His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed this evening (Wednesday) the announcement of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah, the preliminary results of the “Sharjah Census 2022” project.

The age group from 20 to 39 years topped the population of Sharjah, as the number of its members reached 914 thousand, or 51% of the total population, followed by the population of the age group from 40 to 59 years, with 443 thousand, or 24%, then the age group from 0-19 years. Which amounted to 399 thousand, or 22%, and finally the category over 60 years old, at 55 thousand people, or 3% of the total population.

The preliminary results of the “Sharjah Census 2022” indicated that the total number of those enrolled in education reached 310,000, of whom 249,000 were in private education, and 61,000 were in public education.