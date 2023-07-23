Rate is above the global average of 52%; in the country, 74% claim to have a good understanding of what artificial intelligence is

Research done by Ipsos shows that the use of products and services that use AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a reason for apprehension for 51% of Brazilians. The survey, carried out in 31 countries, shows that the Brazilian average is 1 percentage point below the global average (52%). The company interviewed 1,000 Brazilians. Here’s the full (7 MB, in English).

Despite more than half of the population expressing concern regarding the use of technology, 66% of the Brazilians consulted said they were excited about using AI and 64% said that there are more benefits than disadvantages in the implementation.

Regarding the understanding of the subject, 74% declared to be familiar with the technology. The number is 7 percentage points above the average of the consulted countries (67%).

Regarding the impacts of AI on the work environment, 55% of Brazilians said that technology will make their professions better in the next 3 to 5 years. The trend of improvement in the labor market in the same period is shared by 49% of respondents.

When the topic is economics, the survey shows that 51% believe that artificial intelligence will improve economic indicators in 3 to 5 years. The global average is 34%.

According to Ipsos, the sample of Brazilians used in the survey is more urbanized and has higher levels of education than the country’s average. In addition, the survey is carried out on an online platform, so it considers the population to be more connected. The survey was conducted from May 26 to June 9, 2023 and the margin of error for Brazil is 3.5 percentage points.