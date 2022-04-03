The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the seizure of 51 vehicles due to noise and disturbance, during the past year, pointing to the need for drivers, especially young people, to abide by traffic and traffic laws, be positive, and respect road users, in order to preserve the safety of everyone.

The administration warned against driving recklessly and recklessly on the roads, and demanded to stay away from causing noise and disturbance, and not to brag about driving the vehicle and “driving” it on the roads, filming dangerous and reckless traffic scenes, and publishing them on social media.

She explained that she will not be lenient in confronting the perpetrators of traffic violations and those who disregard the rules of traffic, noting that the second paragraph of Article No. (1) of the Traffic and Traffic Law regarding the rules and procedures for traffic control and the schedule of violations stipulates that driving a vehicle in a way that would cause damage to public facilities or The perpetrator shall be punished with a fine of 2000 dirhams, 23 traffic points, and the vehicle shall be impounded for 60 days.

The administration called on community members to preserve lives and property by adhering to traffic and road traffic laws, and not exposing others to traffic accidents.



