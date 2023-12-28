According to a statement by the Saudi Export-Import Bank, a line of credit agreement was signed to finance “Turkish Financing Katilim Bankasi Bank” in the amount of $26 million, as well as another line of credit agreement to finance “Al Baraka Turkish Bank” in the amount of $25 million.

The two agreements aim to enhance trade and economic exchange between the Kingdom and Turkey, raise the level of joint cooperation between the Saudi Export-Import Bank and Turkish financial institutions, as well as create new business opportunities for Saudi exporters, and motivate importers from Turkey to import Saudi products and services by providing them with credit facilities.

The Executive Vice President of the Saudi Export and Import Bank, Dr. Nayef bin Abdul Rahman Al-Shammari, said that the signing of these two agreements comes within the framework of the bank’s direction to strengthen its partnerships with international financial institutions, with the aim of providing credit solutions aimed at developing Saudi non-oil exports and enhancing their competitiveness in regional and global markets, and striving to To invest in the thriving economic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey, in a way that enhances intra-trade to benefit the export of Saudi non-oil products with Turkey.