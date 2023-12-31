The proceeds of the last public auction for the year 2023 for distinctive vehicle plate numbers in Dubai, which is the 114th auction in the series of these auctions, amounted to 51 million and 216 thousand dirhams. The auction activities took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, the day before yesterday.

The number (AA30) achieved the highest price value, as this number was sold for (4) million and (540) thousand dirhams, followed by the number (O48) for two million (804) thousand dirhams, and the number (AA555), which was sold for two million (560) thousand dirhams. One thousand dirhams, and the number (T64) for two million and (400) thousand dirhams, then the number (Q66666) was sold for one million and (610) thousand dirhams.

In its public auction, the Authority put up 90 distinct numbers, including two-, three-, four- and five-point numbers, for distinctive vehicle plates of the categories (AA-IJ -MNO -QRSTUVWXYZ).

When offering distinctive numbers in its public and electronic auctions, the Roads and Transport Authority follows an effective strategy based on well-thought-out plans, neutrality, transparency, and providing equal opportunities for lovers of distinctive numbers, who seek to acquire them through the Authority’s auctions, because these distinguished numbers represent important occasions, symbols, events, and milestones in the country. their lives.

• 90 distinct numbers offered by the Authority in the auction, including double, triple, quadruple and five-point numbers.