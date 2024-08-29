French judicial authorities announced the discovery of a large quantity of cocaine weighing 51 kilograms inside a container in the major seaport of Marseille.
According to the statement issued by the Public Prosecution Office in Marseille today, the container containing the drugs came from South America, which indicates the existence of an international network specializing in drug smuggling.
This discovery is one of the largest drug seizures on the coast of Marseille in recent times.
