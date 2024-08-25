Chihuahua.- Of the 51 federal judges and magistrates in Chihuahua, corresponding to the Seventeenth District, 27 of them would be elected by popular vote on the first Sunday of June next year, according to the draft opinion of the judicial reform that is being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies.

An analysis of the provisions of the possible reform raises the issue of the situation of federal judges in the state, whose positions would be subject to open elections to the public between next year and 2027.

Published in the Parliamentary Gazette of the Chamber of Deputies, the “Opinion of the Constitutional Points Committee on the Initiative with Draft Decree to reform, add to and repeal various provisions of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, in Matter of Reform of the Judicial Branch”, will be submitted to a vote by this legislative body tomorrow, Monday, August 26.

This reform, promoted mainly by the Morena parliamentary group and the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with the support of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, has generated mobilizations in all the federal courts of the country, as workers claim that the separation of powers and the independence of the Judiciary will be violated.

In an analysis of the Morena group to which El Diario had access, some considerations relating specifically to the state of Chihuahua are reflected.

The document states that federal judges and magistrates in office will be renewed in two stages by popular vote, but current decision-makers will be able to participate in the aforementioned election without going through a series of filters, that is, they will go directly to the ballot that will be available for citizens to participate directly.

The election for the first stage or first half of the positions to be renewed will be on the first Sunday of June 2025, so that those elected can take the oath of office on September 1 of that same year; the second stage will be on the same day, but in 2027.

Half of those to be renewed will be chosen by means of a public drawing of lots carried out by the Senate of the Republic and the rest, that is, the other half, in the year 2027.

“Other public servants in office, including secretaries, attorneys, judicial officers and other administrative staff, will retain their rights and benefits as they currently have, including the judicial career, both in the Judicial Branch of the Federation and in that of the States,” it states.

The term of these first elected positions will be eight years, until the year 2033 and subsequently up to nine years, in order to equalize the elections.

“For the selection of candidates, each of the Powers of the Union must form its respective Evaluation Committee made up of five people, who will issue their own public calls and which will be in accordance with those issued by the Senate of the Republic,” it states.

No political parties or paid advertising

In the analysis of Morena at the local level, some of the requirements to be eligible for the vote are established, such as having a degree in law, having had a minimum general grade point average of 8.0 and 9.0 in the subjects related to the position for which one is applying, and a professional practice of at least five years in the exercise of legal activity.

“Once the evaluation of profiles has been carried out, the Evaluation Committees will compile the lists of the six best qualified and most suitable people for each position (magistrates and judges). Each of the Powers of the Union will nominate up to two people for each position, that is, six in total, and these candidates will be sent to the Senate, which in turn will send them to the National Electoral Institute (INE),” it details. The organization of the election will be the responsibility of the INE, which must invariably observe gender parity.

It also establishes that the intervention of public officials and political parties will be prohibited during the electoral campaign.

In terms of financing, candidates will have equal access to official radio and television time; the campaign will last sixty days and they will be able to use their social networks, but without paying for advertising; that is, they will not be able to pay to publicize themselves or their proposals.

Judicial reform landed in Chihuahua

The document states that the state of Chihuahua belongs to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit, which has federal jurisdictional bodies only in the cities of Juárez and Chihuahua.

Throughout the state, there are 27 circuit judges and 25 district judges who head the federal courts in the two justice centers that serve the demands of the entire state.

On the border, there are nine circuit judges and 11 district judges, of whom 17 are men and three are women. In the capital, there are 18 circuit judges and 13 district judges, of whom 11 are women and 20 are men.

With this number of judges and the willingness to begin the renewal in 2025 with full respect for the gender parity established in the reform, in the first stage there would be 27 courts that would have new judges through direct vote.

In Ciudad Juárez, the positions of three female magistrates, two male magistrates, three male judges and three female judges would be put to a vote; while in Chihuahua, five female magistrates, four male magistrates, three male judges and four female judges would enter the first stage.

To this we must add the specialty of each second instance court (headed by magistrates) and first instance court (in charge of district judges), since they are divided between criminal, civil, administrative, control and other matters.

According to what the Morena group has anticipated, the ruling on this reform would be ready next week, leaving the plenary vote to the next legislature that begins in September, in which Morena, the Labor Party and the Green Party, would have the qualified majority necessary for the approval of constitutional reforms.