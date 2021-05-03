The death toll index from crushing accidents in Dubai decreased by 51.8% last year, with 13 deaths, compared to 27 recorded in 2019.

The public attorney and head of the Traffic Prosecution in Dubai, Counselor Salah Boufroucha Al Falasi, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the prosecution recorded 38 cases against reckless drivers accused of endangering the lives of others, and 670 cases against drivers who were caught driving under the influence of alcoholic drinks during the past year.

In detail, Al Falasi stated that the Traffic and Traffic Prosecution in Dubai registered cases against 45 defendants who caused traffic accidents last year, pointing out that run-over accidents topped the list of causes with 13 deaths, compared to 27 in 2019.

He explained that the Public Prosecution in Dubai charges drivers who are responsible for the run-over accidents in investigations, and this depends on analyzing several factors, including road conditions, weather, visibility, and the condition of the crossing, as well as witness testimonies and reports of accident planning experts in the police and the Roads and Transport Authority.

He added that despite the top of the road traffic accidents due to the lack of appreciation by road users of the list of causes leading to death, they decreased by more than 51% last year compared to 2019, which witnessed the death of 27 runs

He stressed the need for drivers to pay attention to the pedestrian crossing areas and respect the signals, pointing out that there are indications that indicate the responsibility of a runaway or a pedestrian, such as a person’s commitment to cross from areas designated for pedestrians while the signal turns green, and if he is exposed to an accident in this case, the driver bears full responsibility.

And if walking in a residential area, the driver is supposed to adhere to the road speed in the presence of homes that children or people who ride bicycles can leave from, pointing out that the speed is 40 kilometers in some streets, and a run-over accident occurs and the driver says that he was traveling at a speed of 60, Given that this is the maximum limit for non-violation, explaining that the situation is different at the time of the accident, because in this case it did not take into account the street condition.

Al Falasi pointed out that the collision as a result of the sudden deviation came in second place in the list of causes leading to the death of 10 cases during the past year, and the same in 2019, then the collision as a result of not leaving a distance with nine deaths compared to 13 cases in 2019, and the collision as a result of non-compliance with signs Traffic has eight deaths and one more in 2019, and finally the collision due to excessive speed, which led to the death of five people, compared to six deaths in 2019.

He revealed that 38 cases were recorded against dangerous drivers accused of endangering the lives of others last year, compared to 53 drivers who were charged with the same accusation in 2019, and he was accused of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol to 670 accused, compared to 1080 in 2019.

He stressed that there are direct instructions from the Public Prosecutor of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Al-Humaidan, to the head and members of the Traffic and Traffic Prosecution regarding the necessity of speedy investigation and disposition of traffic cases received from various police stations, taking into account the continuing demand from the courts competent to apply the penalties in force.

It was reported to “Emirates Today” that the Traffic Prosecution initiated cases against drivers who caused the death of people by mistake in traffic accidents before the competent courts to pay the legal blood money. Final rulings were issued against them in favor of the heirs of the deceased, and the prosecution received 21 million dirhams during the years 2019 and 2020, as well as Coordinated with the relevant authorities to transfer the collected sums in favor of the heirs, indicating that 7287 cases were registered during the past year, including complaints and requests for objection to traffic violations.





