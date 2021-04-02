At least 51 people were killed on Friday when a crowded passenger train derailed into a tunnel in eastern Taiwan.

The authorities said that the accident may be caused by a construction mechanism that slipped off a cliff and collided with a train that was preparing to enter a tunnel near the city of “Hualien” on the coast of Taiwan.

“A building mechanism that was not properly parked slid down to the railway,” said Cai Ding-Hsien, a police official in Hualien District. “This is our preliminary conclusion and we are trying to clarify the circumstances of the accident,” he added.

Media published on the site showed a yellow flatbed truck on its side, near the train.

The National Fire Agency said at least 51 people were killed and 146 passengers were hospitalized.

Rescuers worked for hours to reach those trapped in the tunnel, using chainsaws to pull them from between the twisted metal sheets.

By noon, no one was left in the vehicles but rescuers remained at the site.