Aviva Siegel was taken from a kibbutz 3 km from the border with the Gaza Strip; She reported having witnessed sexual abuse

Israeli Aviva Siegel spent 51 days in the hands of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In an interview with “Fantastic”, broadcast on Sunday (10.Mar.2024), she said she had been starved and tortured and witnessed the suffering of a hostage victim of sexual abuse.

She was kidnapped along with her husband, Keith, and 16 other residents of kibbutz Kfar Aza, located about 3 km from the border with the Gaza Strip. The community was attacked by members of Hamas on October 7.

“It was 51 days in hell. Nobody forgets something like that. I was tortured, I was hungry, I was thirsty. There was no oxygen”, Aviva said on the program TV Globo. “When they caught Keith [marido da israelense], they broke his ribs with a push. They fired shots all around us, and one of the bullets hit his hand.“, continued.

“They didn't give us enough food, so I lost 10 kilos. They gave you some bread, sometimes so dry you could barely chew it. Sometimes it was just a little rice, but it was never enough. And sometimes they didn't even give enough water”, he added.

According to her, members of Hamas “they used to eat in front” of the hostages. “They chewed, they came from another room chewing, while they left us without eating for 24 hours“, he said.

On March 4, the UN (United Nations) released a report that cited evidence of sexual violence committed by Hamas against Israeli women. Here's the complete (PDF – 381 kB, in English).

According to the document, the team found reasons to believe that sexual violence, such as rape and gang rape, occurred in at least 3 locations in southern Israel during the October 7 attack. The report also exposes evidence of sexual assaults committed against hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Aviva reported having witnessed sexual and physical abuse with other hostages. “One of the girls went to the bathroom and when she came back, I could see from her face that something had happened.“, he said.

“I got up and gave her a hug. And the terrorist came and started screaming because we knew they wouldn't let us hug. After about two hours, with everyone quiet, because we knew something bad had happened to her, she looked at me and said: he touched me”, he declared. “I don't know if she told me everything that happened, but what she told me, how he touched her, that was enough to make me feel very sorry. We were crying for about 2 days, it was a very difficult time”, he added.

Aviva also spoke about physical attacks. “A girl told me to cover my ears because I wouldn't want to hear what they were doing. They hit her, hit her, hit her. When she came back, she was all red. She had the handcuff mark for at least 5 days“, he said.

The former hostage stated that she and her husband were transferred more than 10 times. “One time, they took us underground and it was just the two of us there, because they felt there wouldn't be enough oxygen for them. We thought we were going to die”, he declared.

“They dressed us to go from one place to another, so we would have an Arab look. I was completely covered, with just a part of my face showing, to walk the streets of Gaza”, he added. “They hid their weapons in a bag, were well dressed and said that if we opened our mouths, they would kill us.“, he said.

Aviva was released in November 2023, during a ceasefire agreement. Her husband, however, remains in the hands of Hamas. “Keith is 64 years old and has health problems, has high blood pressure and is not taking the right medicine. I'm sure of this, because I didn't take it. And he was treated like trash, like nothing”, declared the Israeli.

In February, Israeli intelligence officials said that at least 31 of the remaining 136 hostages in the Gaza Strip had died since the start of the war.