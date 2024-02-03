The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has monitored 51 counterfeit pharmaceutical products since the beginning of this year, which varied between nutritional supplements and beauty products, weight loss products, and others, while the total number of counterfeit pharmaceutical products on the Department of Health’s warning list, which were monitored over eight years, reached 2,939 products that pose a risk when used. By the public, and local and international health institutions have warned against its use.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health updated the list of counterfeit pharmaceutical products, and added 51 new products to the list during the period from January 8 to January 31, 2024, bringing the total of counterfeit products that were monitored since the beginning of January 2016 to 2,939 counterfeit pharmaceutical products and nutritional supplements, used for weight loss purposes. And tonics and supplements for body building and building, and cosmetics, and it published their names and pictures of their packaging in the list of adulterated products.

Hazardous Material

The list of counterfeit medicines monitored since the beginning of this year showed that the majority of the products are of unknown origin, the most famous of which are: Reno 25 Titanium 500K, Broya Night Cream, Artery King Tablets, Throop Herbal Supplement Tablets, Commander Astamina Time Tablets, and Bull Blood. She indicated that the bodies that identified the source of the danger included the US Food and Drug Administration, the Singapore Health Sciences Authority, the Hong Kong Health Department, the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, the Australian Therapeutic Products Administration, in addition to Health Canada.

The department indicated that the dangerous substances included in the advertised drugs included sildenafil, dexamethasone, diclofenac, phentolamine, vardenafil, paracetamol, mercury, phenylbutazone, prednisolone, and mefenamic acid, pointing out that the side effects of these substances may lead to heart attacks and strokes. Stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure, abnormal heartbeat, skin irritation, skin spots, fluid retention, heartburn, anemia, nasal congestion, nausea and diarrhea.

Reasons for ban

The department confirmed that it publishes a list of adulterated nutritional supplement products that pose a danger when used by the public and has been warned against their use by local and international health institutions, noting that the use of these products may lead to serious health effects, as they are manufactured and stored in inappropriate conditions. Good manufacturing practices are not followed, which may lead to the product being contaminated with harmful substances such as bacteria, fungi, and heavy metals. Some of these products have also been proven to be adulterated with pharmaceutical substances whose presence in the product was not declared.

She pointed out that the list of adulterated products includes adulterated or contaminated nutritional supplement products that are used for the purpose of muscle building, bodybuilding, weight loss, beautification, or any other various health-related reasons, and warned members of the public against purchasing or consuming any product included in the list of adulterated products published on the website. Its official website, and take advice from your physician or healthcare professional before using any medicinal product or nutritional supplement.

It is necessary to ensure the quality of the product

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health stressed the need to ensure the quality of the product before using it, and to be sure to purchase it from approved sales outlets, warning against purchasing medical products, beauty products, and nutritional supplements through the Internet and social networking sites, and being led by misleading claims and marketing phrases, stressing that these products constitute… It is dangerous when used by the public, and local and international health institutions have warned against its use.

