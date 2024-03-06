The PT member's approval drops 3 percentage points compared to the last Quaest survey, from December last year

Genial/Quaest survey, released this Wednesday (6th March 2024), shows that Brazilians are divided regarding the president's performance Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the survey, 51% of those interviewed approved of the PT member's work, 46% disapproved and 3% did not know or did not respond.

The researchers interviewed 2,000 people from February 25 to 27, 2024, in 120 municipalities. The survey has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. Here's the complete of the survey (PDF – 23 MB).

In a study carried out in December last year, approval of the president's work was at 54%, compared to 43% disapproval.

Read the history:

STRATIFICATION

Among evangelical voters, Lula's disapproval is higher: 62%. Evangelical respondents who approve of the president's actions total 35%.

The PT member stands out among those interviewed who earn up to 2 minimum wages. In this income bracket, 61% approve of the president's work and 36% disapprove.

Among those who earn 2 to 5 minimum wages, Lula's popularity drops: 45% approve and 52% disapprove of the work he does.

The situation is reversed among those interviewed who earn more than 5 minimum wages. According to the survey, 54% disapprove, while 44% approve of Lula's performance.