Research conducted from August 24 to 27 shows that the positive rate has been the same since May; the negative rate fell by 1 pp in the period

Search AtlasIntel released this Wednesday (Aug 28, 2024) shows that the president’s performance Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is approved by 51% of Brazilians. The rate has been the same since May this year. Those who say they disapprove of the Chief Executive are, today, 46% – a drop of 1 percentage point in 2 months, within the survey’s margin of error of 1 percentage point.

There are still 3% who did not know how to respond about how they evaluate Lula’s work, against 2% registered previously. Here is the full of the survey (PDF – 7 MB).

AtlasIntel interviewed 5,813 people online from August 24 to 27, 2024. The margin of error is 1 percentage point, either way, and the confidence level is 95%.

GOVERNMENT EVALUATION

The survey also asked respondents how they evaluate Lula’s third term in office in general. The percentages of those who said they evaluated it as “great/good” and “bad/terrible” are the same: 44%. Here are the results:

PODERDATA

Search PowerData held from July 27 to 29, 2024 showed that the approval rate for President Lula’s government has once again numerically surpassed the disapproval rate, being approved by 47% and disapproved by 43% of Brazilian voters.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

THE Poder360 offers its readers the oldest and most complete Research Aggregator on the internet in Brazil. It brings together thousands of voting intention surveys from all companies since the year 2000. In election years, only studies that are registered with the Electoral Court and have a complete known methodology are published. Do you have any research to share? Send the full text by email to Poder360: [email protected].

To access the Research Aggregator, click here and search for the data you want for the 2024 elections or all previous years. This tool is only available to subscribers of Poder Monitor, the most complete tool for monitoring the Three Branches of Government and everything related to government. To subscribe to Poder Monitor and have access for 30 days free, click here.

Learn how to use the aggregator by watching the video below (1min12s):