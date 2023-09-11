From January 2017 to August 2023, Brazilians purchased 32,083 vehicles of this type from the Asian country

Brazil imported 62,340 electric cars from January 2017 to August 2023. In values, it totaled US$619.15 million.

Of the number of electric vehicles imported to date, 32,083 (51.5%) were from China. The cost of Chinese cars totals US$125.81 million, that is, 20.3% of what was purchased by Brazilians.

India was the 2nd country that sold the most electric cars to Brazil in history. The sum reached 16,481 cars sold, according to data from the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services).

In 2023, China traded 47.1% of the total number of cars of this type imported by Brazil. There were 3,367 vehicles purchased from the Asian country in the period, totaling US$59.73 million.

Brazilians purchased 7,152 cars with exclusively electric engines this year. In total, the values ​​reached US$ 207.85 million.

CHINESE PARTICIPATION GROWS

In general, China’s share of the car market imported from Brazil reached 13.6% from January to August 2023. In terms of value, it represents US$440.2 million.

The result already exceeds the entire year of 2022, when the Asian country totaled US$ 186.7 million in sales to Brazil (5.1% of the total).

TYPES OF VEHICLES

Cars with combustion engines continue to dominate the Brazilian market in 2023, with 113,310 imported in the period (75.1% of the total). Electric cars are well behind, with 4.75%.

Cars with hybrid engines (electric and combustion) total 29,695 units, representing around 20% of the total imported from January to August this year.

INCIPIENT MARKET

Brazil does not yet produce electric cars, which are part of a still incipient market. It started importing vehicles of this type in 2017: there were 50 cars that year and half came from China. Another 22 came from France and 3 from the United States.

The record occurred in 2019, with 27,024 cars imported. The Chinese were responsible for selling 16,879 cars (62.46%) with exclusively electric engines to Brazil.

Electric trucks and buses are already produced in Brazil, according to Anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers). There is an expectation that the country will also start manufacturing cars in the coming years.

On July 4, Chinese automaker BYD announced the installation of 3 industrial plants in Camaçari, in the metropolitan region of Salvador (BA). The announced investment is R$3 billion, expected to create 5,000 jobs.

BYD is one of the largest electric car manufacturers in the world. In Bahia, the automaker must produce electric and hybrid vehicles (with combustion and electric engines). Electric bus and truck chassis will also be produced at the unit.