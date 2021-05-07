The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced that the various authorities in the emirate have seized 5,067 violations of the precautionary measures in force in the emirate during the past week.

She stated that these violations came after the intensification of inspection and monitoring campaigns within the framework of the Committee and the various authorities’ keenness to ensure the implementation of preventive and precautionary measures and instructions to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus and to preserve public health.

The violations included issuing 4,210 financial violations, including 72 violations due to unauthorized gatherings, in addition to a warning to 786 commercial and food establishments, and the precautionary closure of 71 commercial establishments for a period of 14 days, including 21 sewing shops, 14 car repair shops and toiletries, 7 hairdressing salons, 7 restaurants and food stores. And 3 stores selling phones and computers, two shops for building materials, and 17 other facilities for various commercial activities.

The Emergency and Crisis Management Committee emphasized that combating Covid-19 is a shared responsibility of all, and victory over the pandemic is achieved by concerted efforts. While the inspection campaigns will continue to intensify, the committee urges the public to report any violations of the announced procedures by calling the toll-free number 800-2626 or sending text messages to 2828.





