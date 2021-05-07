The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced that the various authorities in the emirate have seized 5067 violations of the precautionary measures in force in the emirate during the past week. She stated that these violations came after the intensification of inspection and monitoring campaigns within the framework of the committee and the various authorities’ keenness to ensure the implementation of preventive and precautionary measures and instructions to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus and to preserve public health. The violations included issuing 4,210 financial violations, including 72 violations due to unauthorized gatherings, in addition to warning 786 commercial and food establishments, and precautionary closure of 71 commercial establishments for a period of 14 days, including 21 sewing shops, 14 car repair shops and toiletries, seven hair salons, seven restaurants and food stores. There are three stores that sell phones and computers, two shops that sell building materials, and 17 other facilities for various activities. The committee stressed that combating “Covid-19” is a shared responsibility among all, and victory over the pandemic is achieved through concerted efforts, noting the continuation of intensive inspection campaigns. The committee urged the public to report any violations of the procedures via the toll-free number 800-2626 or text messages to 2828.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

