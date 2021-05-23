Ajman (Al Ittihad) The traffic campaign launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ajman Police resulted in the issuance of 506 traffic violations, the monitoring of 19 motorcycles, and 26 violations of electric bicycles.

89 vehicles were also seized due to committing violations that result in seizing the vehicle, including making changes to the vehicle, driving without a license, in a manner that poses a danger to the public, and other prescribed traffic offenses.

This traffic campaign came as a realization of the strategic objective of the Ministry of the Interior, which is to control road security, enhance security and safety, and to raise the level of traffic safety.