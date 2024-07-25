Dubai Police, represented by the Positive Spirit Council, the Cultural Diversity Section in the Security Awareness Department of the General Department of Community Happiness, Al Rashidiya Police Station, and Bal Rumaitha Sports Club, organized a summer activities program for students residing in the center’s jurisdiction, from which 505 students benefited, divided into two periods, morning and evening.

The Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, confirmed that the summer program for students in the Rashidiya area is part of the programs that the Dubai Police General Command is keen to organize during the summer, in order to enhance communication with students and spread awareness to them about many negative phenomena and the services provided to them by the Dubai Police.

The summer programme comes within the ongoing efforts of the Positive Spirit Council to raise awareness among community members in order to contribute to reducing negative phenomena, and to work with police stations to organise influential events in the community. The interaction of families and students is considered a positive indicator that contributes to conveying Dubai Police’s messages to the community.

The summer program activities varied between sports activities, awareness lectures, and entertainment competitions.