Publisher 505 has picked up Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle.

Eiyuden Chronicle, a new Japanese role-playing game from some of the key creators of beloved 90s JRPG Suikoden, launched a Kickstarter on 27th July 2020 asking for ¥ 53,808,516 (approx. £ 370,202). The crowdfunding drive quickly smashed that target, and settled on ¥ 481,621,841 (approx. £ 3.4m) from 46,307 backers.

The game will feature a traditional six-character battle system with 2D sprites, 3D backgrounds and a story written by Suikoden 1 and 2 scenario writer Yoshitaka Murayama.

The video below announcing the publishing deal includes some new gameplay footage:

Recent games published by 505 include Bloodstained, the PC version of Death Stranding and Remedy’s Control, the latter of which suffered a backlash over its next-gen upgrade policy and related Ultimate Edition.

“Given 505 Games’ success and history with titles like Bloodstained and Death Stranding and with the strong personal relationship we have developed with the people there, we feel we have the perfect partner,” Murayama said.

Eiyuden Chronicle is set for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at some point in 2022.