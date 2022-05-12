505 Games, a company that has been responsible for publishing games like Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Y Controljoins Microsoft and Summer Games Fest, as today has announced that it has prepared a digital presentationwhich will take place in a few days.

Through their social networks, it has been confirmed the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase, a digital event that will take place next Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time).

At the moment it is unknown what kind of announcements are planned for this event, but considering that 505 Games is responsible for the publication of hundreds of properties in recent years, we probably have new information about some franchises like Bloodstained.

Remember, the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase will take place on May 17 at 8:00 AM (Mexico City time). In related topics, here you can learn more about the Summer Game Fest. Similarly, this will be the duration of the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

Editor’s note:

It’s a rare thing to see a publisher like 505 Games do their own event, but it’s not a total surprise. Recall that last year THQ Nordic did something similar. It will be interesting to see what kind of surprises are in store for us.

Via: 505Games