505 Games has announced the date of its first ever showcase. Yes, the publisher has never held such an event. But now it seems like there is so much to sayso much so that there will be in-depth analyzes on upcoming titles, not to mention that you will be able to see the developers making the games you see on the shelves.

The 505 Games showcase is expected to last around an hour and it will be hosted by a former MTV presenter, Patrice Bouédibéla, who will give you a first look at unpublished content and in-depth interviews with some of the teams working on the next 505 Games titles. The president of the company says he is really happy with this event, and explained:

505 Games is constantly growing and it is very important for us to let the world know about the amazing developers we are privileged to work with and the great new games they are working on. This will be our first ever showcase, we are excited to preview some of the new games we have in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond. We are waiting for you online!

You can follow the showcase via the official YouTube channel of the publisher. But when will it be held? On May 17th at 3pm. Exactly, less than a week to go and we will start with the very first event that will replace E3, given that this year too will be replaced by many showcases individuals organized by various software houses or publishers.

So you just have to wait five days to see what 505 Games has in store, the Italian publisher that deals with the publication of titles of various genres. For example, the last major title he has dealt with is the PC version of Death Stranding, but he has also managed Control and many other big and small titles. Because of this reason it seems that that of May 17 it will be an appointment not to be missed.