The national study MercurySteam has earned great recognition in the industry thanks to works like the Castlevania saga: Lords of Shadow, which made the rest of the world see that not very well-known studios could take care of a classic saga such as Castlevania, and above all, modernizing it and making it different from the rest of the installments we had seen. Now, we get the news that 505 Games will publish the next MercurySteam title.
Digital Bros, the “parent” company of 505 Games, announced in a report of earnings that an agreement has been signed with MercurySteam, which indicates that his next title will be published by 505 Games. Brief details of the new title have been given, such as that It will be released for PC and consoles, but without a specific date at the moment.
Hopefully, thanks to this, MercurySteam can work with more freedom and can reach many more resources to develop its new work with total freedom, since talent in the studio is not lacking. In recent years we are seeing the rise of video game development, and this is yet another proof that in Spain there is an immense talent for creating videogames.
