Publisher 505 Games Announces Mightreya an exciting action game with anime-style graphics, which will be launched in 2025, at a date yet to be determined. The development is being carried out by the Japanese indie software house Wazen, the same as the highly rated Assault Spy which has 92% positive reviews on Steam.

Game Details

Mightreya “promises to deliver a thrilling experience that combines extraordinary superhero aerial battles with an immersive anime-style story.” But what story? Players will take on the role of Reyaa student who is also a superhero and a content creator. Together with her manager Nio, she will have to face monstrous creatures from another dimension, who knows if for the salvation of the world or to accumulate a lot of likes.

What interests us is that the game is full of fantastic aerial duels fought at very high speed. Reya has three special weapons and 30 different attacks, which can be chained into spectacular combos, with which to face enemies. In total Mightreya It will have 38 levels in which you will face 24 different types of enemies. The only version announced for now is the PC version, which will be available on Steam.

Let’s see the system requirements, already readable on the game page: