505 Games reveals its lineup of games that will be featured at Tokyo Game Show 2023including the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes whose release date was recently revealed.

505 Games ready to amaze at the highly anticipated Tokyo Game Show 2023!

Ghostrunner 2, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Nivalis and more…

TOKYO – September 19, 2023 – 505 Gamesa leading video game publisher, continues to support “live” events, confirming its plans for the Tokyo Game Show this year, one of the largest and most important video game events in Asia and the world.

Nivalis will have a presence on the event’s showfloor with a dedicated stand, 505 Games is also pleased to announce its Tokyo Game Show Digital Showcase which will be broadcast on September 21st at 12:00 CEST with special guests from Rabbit & Bear, the development team behind Eiyuden, and ION LANDS, the creators of Nivalis.

Don’t miss the 505 Games Digital Showcase at TGS 2023, follow it live on the following channels:

A physical press event is also scheduled which will feature the following titles:

Ghostrunner 2, the fast-paced first-person cyberpunk action thriller developed by One More Level, recently revealed during Sony’s ‘State of Play’ showcase. It will be available worldwide on October 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic and GOG, with 48 hours of early access for those who purchase the Brutal Edition.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the highly anticipated JRPG and best-funded Kickstarter video game of 2020, coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox The game’s release date and new artwork were revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is created by the same minds behind the famous JRPG series Suikoden and will allow you to assemble a party with over one hundred characters to choose from for a one-of-a-kind combat system.

The Magical Mixture Milla new trailer for the wonderful automated potion production game, developed by Glowlight and to be published by HOOK (“sister company” of 505 Games), will be shown during the 505 Games Digital Showcase on September 21st.

Crime Boss: Rockay City, The organized crime game that combines first-person shooter action with gang warfare and a stellar cast straight from the cult crime movies of the 90s! The first Expansion, Dragon’s Gold Cup, was released just a week ago, along with the fourth free update which brings several gameplay improvements.