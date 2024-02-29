505 Games he decided to close its offices in Spain, France and Germanytherefore cutting the territorial divisions and the staff who worked there, in some cases for over fifteen years, mostly dealing with marketing and communications.
THE layoffs in this case they are not in the least comparable to those announced by Digital Bros. last November, we are talking about about ten people involved, but there will inevitably be a lack of presence in the area which weighs on a relational level.
How's the rest going?
The news came in the last few hours that Remedy Entertainment has purchased the rights to the Control saga from 505 Games, thus acquiring the complete independence as regards the franchise, but the Italian publisher continues to carry out important projects.
Among these there is also the new episode of Assetto Corsawhich could make its debut this year although there has not yet been an official announcement from Kunos Simulazioni.
