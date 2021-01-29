In just a few days, Control: Ultimate Edition will hit the market and it will not be without controversy. Since this “definitive” edition of the Remedy Entertainment game was announced, the decisions of 505 Games have caused a lot of controversy regarding the title, especially after confirming that only the Ultimate Edition would receive the improvements for the next generation consoles.

However, that was not the only occasion in which the distributor made the news, since within weeks of making the announcement official, some players who got the Deluxe version of Control saw that this Ultimate Edition came out as purchased, something which was finally justified by 505 Games as a bug. Now, the editor is sowing controversy again due to some unfortunate statements, where they assured that Xbox Series S Limited Control: Ultimate Edition.

505 Games considers Xbox Series S to limit Control: Ultimate Edition and then rectifies

As you can see in the image, after revealing the operation of Control: Ultimate Edition on the different platforms, the editor added a small text regarding the Xbox Series S version, ensuring that the performance of the title on said console was due to the limitation that the hardware itself caused, not a game problem.

Unsurprisingly, social media caught fire for a few hours due to these unfortunate statements, prompting 505 Games to rectify this information. Now if we go into the 505 Games website, we can see that this small note has been modified, ignoring the mention of hardware that previously appeared.

Control: Ultimate Edition will be released on February 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5.