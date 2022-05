505 Games announces that the next May 17 will hold the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase, direct in which it will release many novelties. We will be able to follow the event live starting from 15:00 (Italian time) via YouTube. I remind you that among the future titles distributed by the company there will also be Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Source: 505 Games Street Gematsu