The new Fiat 500e is preparing to welcome fast charging on demand. This is what the new service launched by E-GAPwhich closely concerns not only the owners of the small Turin EV but also those of the Abarth 500e, the first full electric model from the Scorpion brand: by booking this service via the app, in practice, a VAN equipped with mobile charging infrastructure it is able to reach the car wherever it is parked and deliver the charge.

How does it work

In fact, it is sufficient to have the E-GAP app, which can be connected to the FIAT app via the “account link“: once logged in, the only thing the customer has to do is to register their vehicle by entering its data and authorizing E-GAP to geolocalise it and charge it autonomously. Once the address has been selected, the charging time window and the desired charging level have been programmed, and the service has been paid for, the owner of the electric vehicle in question is notified of the scheduling of a charging session directly on the FIAT app, where he will have to authorize E- GAP to access the vehicle in the selected time window. This is where the E-GAP VAN comes into the picture arrives within 90 minutes by the customer’s request and recharges without moving the car from its parking lot.

Expanding service

Fiat announces through an official note that the fast on-demand mobile charging service offered by E-GAP using energy coming from 100% renewable sources is now available in 4 European countries such as Italy, France, Spain and Germany, and within them in 13 cities, which are Rome, Milan, Turin, Bologna, Brescia, Verona, Trento, Paris, Lyon, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Munich and Berlin. This list will need to be updated soon though: the company’s goal is to reach a total of 15 cities in Europe by the end of this year.