Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The municipality of Abu Dhabi City achieved an increase in green spaces during the past year, reaching an area of ​​about 162.48 km², with an average increase of 25 km² in vegetation cover compared to the year 2019. The municipality aims, by increasing green spaces, to achieve sustainable development, improve the public services system, and provide better Standards of decent life for residents of the city of Abu Dhabi, in line with the requirements of urban development, the local environment and available resources, in addition to the environmental importance of vegetation, such as reducing air pollution and mitigating the effects of climate change.

To enrich the aesthetic appearance of Abu Dhabi and to enhance its position as one of the most beautiful capitals and global cities, the municipality planted 5 million flowers, 128 thousand shrubs and 920 palm trees in various regions, in addition to planting olive trees in a number of roundabouts in the city.

Cosmetic plantings with flowers include many roadsides, central islands, roundabouts, bridges, pedestrian and bicycle paths, in separate areas on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland, including, for example, Abu Dhabi Corniche Street, the intersection of Al Maqar Street to Al Yazouh Street, and the intersection of Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street to King Salman Bin Abdul Street. Al Aziz, the central island of Mubarak bin Mohammed Street on Abu Dhabi Island, as well as Al Bahia Park, Abu Dhabi International Airport area, Al Rahba Park, Abu Dhabi Al Ain Street, Umm Al Nar Bridge, the entrance to the city of Mohammed bin Zayed, and many other places within the geographical scope of the municipality of Abu Dhabi city And its subsidiary centers.

The municipality uses satellite technologies to monitor and develop cosmetic agriculture and landscaping in all areas within its geographical scope, to capture high-resolution images that serve as a compass in the management and development of business and agricultural areas now and in the future.

Through the use of these technologies, the municipality aims to preserve the quality of trees and plants and expand and develop agricultural landscapes with creative designs and ideas, due to their importance in improving the general civilized appearance and a clean environment, and moderating the air temperature in the summer, which contributes to enhancing the standards of quality of life for a healthier and happier society .

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City stated that the use of satellites in monitoring green spaces will contribute to a significant increase in the future of agricultural landscaping areas, stressing that the monitoring and control processes, mapping and issuing reports on the green space will be done annually.