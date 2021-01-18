© AFP

$ 500,000 penalty

An internship at Yeezy, rapper Kanye West’s fashion label, could cost American Ryan Inwards dearly. The company has now filed a lawsuit against the student because, contrary to a non-disclosure agreement, he is said to have published photos of future products on Instagram. As West and the label let the Supreme District Court in Los Angeles know, the former intern should not have removed the pictures even after repeated requests. The rapper is now demanding a $ 500,000 penalty and an undisclosed amount of damages. In the lawsuit, he also demanded that all recordings be handed over to prevent future posts on social media. The rapper introduced the label under his nickname Yeezy six years ago at Fashion Week in New York. In addition to sports shoes, West also sells streetwear. (ceh.)