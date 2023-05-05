The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the application of financial fines that may amount to 500,000 dirhams, against companies that are proven to have circumvented the Emiratisation targets by reducing the numbers or amending the classification of their workers, or any other form of fraud in order to avoid the Emiratisation targets, in implementation of the decision Cabinet No. 44 of 2023 regarding the amendment of some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 regarding violations and administrative penalties related to the initiatives and programs of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council (NAFES). The decision specified a fine of 100,000 dirhams against the company that is proven to have committed – for the first time – a violation of defrauding the Emiratization targets, by reducing the numbers or modifying the classification of its workers, or any other form of fraud, while the value of the fine is when the aforementioned violation is committed for the second time. 300 thousand dirhams, and up to 500 thousand dirhams when the company commits the same violation for the third time, or at any of the following times for the third time.

The company that commits the aforementioned fraud violation will be obligated to achieve the required localization targets, according to its real situation before the fraud.

The Cabinet’s decisions regarding Emiratisation targets require achieving a growth in Emiratisation by 1% of the skilled jobs in companies that employ 50 employees or more, before the first of next July, provided that the growth rate reaches 2% before the end of 2023, and a growth rate of 10%. % by the end of 2026, while financial contributions will be collected from companies that do not meet the targets at a value of 42 thousand dirhams for each citizen who has not been appointed, according to the semi-annual targets for this year.

100

A fine of one thousand dirhams will be imposed on the company that is proven to have committed, for the first time, a violation of the Emiratisation targets.