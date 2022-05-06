More than 500,000 children have not received the polio vaccine in Brazil. The high number made PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) place Brazil on the list of countries with a high rate of infection. According to the organization, if vaccination coverage in countries does not exceed 95%, the risk of cases becomes greater.

Akira Homma, director of Biomanguinhos at Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), stated that only 67% of Brazilian children are vaccinated, 28% less than ideal. In an interview with EstadãoAkira Homma said that the low adherence to the vaccine is worrying, mainly due to Brazil’s proximity to countries like Haiti and Bolivia — countries with a high risk of infection.

“The more a virus circulates, the more mutations it undergoes, and it can become a new threat, as if it were a wild virus. If the vaccination coverage of the population was 95%, there would be no problem. But with coverage so low, it becomes a risk,” said the researcher.

Caused by the poliovirus, polio is a highly infectious disease that can affect the nervous system and cause paralysis of the legs or arms. In 1975, before widespread immunization, more than 6,000 children in the region were paralyzed by the disease.

The director of Fiocruz was one of those responsible for the campaign to eradicate the disease in Brazil during the 1980s. At the time, Homma recalls that the introduction of the oral vaccine and national vaccination campaigns were fundamental to eradicating polio. According to the researcher, another key factor for the success of vaccination was the high adherence of society.

“We managed to vaccinate 18 million children in a single day”he said.

The National Immunization Program (PNI) determines that the vaccine be distributed to children in 5 doses, with 3 doses of injectable vaccine (inactivated virus) at 2, 4 and 6 months. Afterwards, the child should receive the oral vaccine (live attenuated virus) at 15 months and 4 years of age. According to official data, 67% of children took the 3 injectable doses, when it comes to the oral vaccine, the number is even lower: 53%.

Despite this, incomplete immunization will not leave the child completely vulnerable to the virus. Homma explains that children who have not taken all the doses will still have a greater degree of protection, but warns of the importance of a complete vaccination schedule to prevent the circulation of the poliovirus and the creation of new mutations.