Ingrid Goethart, director of organizer Nederland Schoon, finds it difficult to say how much waste has been collected. “We estimate that each volunteer collects on average a garbage bag full of waste.” This year, for the first time, the collected waste is no longer registered. “We heard from many people that they found it difficult to pass on how much they had collected, so we stopped.”

At the last minute, many more participants had registered. Goethart suspects that this has to do with the weather. ,,The weather was fantastic today, then the threshold to participate is a lot lower.”