Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 1:59 p.m.



During the month of July, 50,000 users made use of the urban bus service in the municipality of Lorca, representing 14,000 more travelers compared to the same month last year. In this sense Irene Jódar, councilor of the Socialist Party in the City of Lorca, recalled that during the last legislature new vehicles were incorporated, the price of the voucher was reduced and new itineraries were implemented.

Specifically, the Lorca Town Hall has invested 1.4 million euros in renewing the fleet in recent years. Currently there are 7 vehicles that serve the City of the Sun, all of them incorporating hybrid propulsion technology. In the same way, Jódar pointed out that more than 200,000 euros have been invested to digitize the service through the installation of information panels at stops and with the launch of an app.

Finally, the Lorca mayor stressed that the number of travelers has experienced an increase of more than 50 percent so far this year, also stating that “in these years an important step has been taken that places Lorca at the level of the big Spanish cities as far as urban transport is concerned».