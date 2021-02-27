The CEO of Sahab Smart Solutions, Amin Al Zarouni, revealed to “Emirates Today” that the company has contributed to supporting the process of digital transformation in the Emirate of Sharjah, since the start of the “Corona” pandemic so far, by launching quality projects during which it has provided smart platforms, indicating that it has established a platform A virtual academic electronic for the Sharjah Special Education Authority, which provides educational and training materials, as the platform includes more than 50 thousand teachers and students.

He added that the platform began providing courses for teachers and providing data related to the educational process, and after that the way was opened for students to enter it, enabling them to access the study materials they need, and the academic duties that must be completed on a daily basis, pointing out that the platform contains 250 various educational programs. Students and teachers can benefit from it.

He pointed out that the first phase of the project was launched free of charge for teachers by the Sharjah Private Education Authority, stressing that the company’s supervisory role and the management of the platform and fees are undertaken by the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

He pointed out that “Sahab” has provided more than 35 smart and digital projects, in cooperation with government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah, to support its digital transformation, the most important of which is the Sharjah Digital Platform that is implemented with government agencies, which provides all government services in one platform, and will include more than 25 A service at its inception, and it will be increased according to need and the approvals of the competent authorities.

He pointed out that the first phase of the project to develop the first e-commerce platform in the emirate for the benefit of Souq Al-Jubail, especially the purchase of fish, the largest market for fresh products in Sharjah, will be launched during the second quarter of this year, and it will gather around it the most prominent seafood suppliers, providing hundreds of types of wealth. Fish, which reached 21 thousand tons in the market during the past five years.





