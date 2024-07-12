The Polish publisher 11 bit Studios has announced that it will donate $50,000 to the children who were undergoing treatment in Ohmatdyt hospital in Kyiv recently bombed by the Russians. The money will be taken from the proceeds of Indika, a fascinating narrative adventure by Odd Meter featuring a nun, which hides a deeply political message.

The message from 11 bit Studios

“We are deeply saddened by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the recent monstrous attack on the Kyiv Children’s Hospital by Russian military forces has truly shocked us.” The message begins with the announcement, and then continues: “Any more words would be just empty boxes without a concrete gesture – we previously stated that a portion of 11 bit studios’ revenue generated by Indika would be donated to children affected by the war in Ukraine and we believe it is time to act. That is why we have decided to donate $50,000 to the Liberty Ukraine Foundation to support Ukrainian children receiving treatment at the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

War devastates everything in its path and is cruelest to the most innocent: children. Let our message resonate with everyone, players and developers alike, and let’s do what we can.”

Please note that Odd Meter is made up of Russians who fled their homeland because they are against the actions decided by Putin. If they had stayed, it is likely that many of them would have ended up in prison on charges of defeatism. If you want to know more about Indika, read our review.